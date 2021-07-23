CSR Limited (ASX:CSR) Insider Julie Coates Buys 75,628 Shares

CSR Limited (ASX:CSR) insider Julie Coates bought 75,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$5.84 ($4.17) per share, for a total transaction of A$441,591.89 ($315,422.78).

The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.86.

The business also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from CSR’s previous Final dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.02%. CSR’s payout ratio is presently 96.67%.

CSR Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of building products for residential and commercial constructions in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through Building Products, Property, and Aluminium segments. The Building Products segment offers interior systems, including gyprock plasterboards, Martini acoustic insulation products, and Rondo rolled formed steel products, as well as Himmel and Potter interior systems that supplies ceiling tiles, aluminum partitions, and architectural hardware products; construction systems, such as Hebel autoclaved aerated concrete products, AFS walling systems, cladding systems, and Cemintel fiber cement; masonry and insulation solutions comprising Bradford insulations, Bradford energy solutions, Edmonds ventilation systems, and Monier roofing solutions; and bricks, including PGH Bricks and pavers.

