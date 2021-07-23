CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Price Target Increased to $39.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CSX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $20.67 to $21.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. upgraded shares of CSX from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $37.67 to $38.33 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.25.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $32.70 on Thursday. CSX has a twelve month low of $22.69 and a twelve month high of $34.96. The stock has a market cap of $74.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.39.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. CSX had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 24.16%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that CSX will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.0933 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.33%.

In other CSX news, CAO Diana B. Sorfleet sold 30,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.48, for a total value of $3,128,202.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 61,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,322,606.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul C. Hilal sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.40, for a total transaction of $50,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,244,859.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,996,015 shares of company stock valued at $201,411,409 in the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in CSX in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in CSX by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 471 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in CSX in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.11% of the company’s stock.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

