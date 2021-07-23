CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Brokerages expect that CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) will post earnings per share of ($0.20) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for CTI BioPharma’s earnings. CTI BioPharma posted earnings of ($0.19) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that CTI BioPharma will report full year earnings of ($0.92) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.04) to ($0.79). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.30). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CTI BioPharma.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CTIC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CTI BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of CTI BioPharma from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CTI BioPharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.38.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma during the first quarter worth about $575,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in CTI BioPharma by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 435,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 53,545 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in CTI BioPharma by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 1,111,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after acquiring an additional 122,078 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in CTI BioPharma by 287.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,467,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in CTI BioPharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. 46.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CTI BioPharma stock opened at $2.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.87 million, a P/E ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 0.70. CTI BioPharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.96 and a fifty-two week high of $4.13.

About CTI BioPharma

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It develops pacritinib, an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

