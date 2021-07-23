Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Decreases Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 30.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 360,081 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 158,101 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $5,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 190,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after buying an additional 27,700 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,737,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,345,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $350,881,000 after buying an additional 821,451 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,551,000. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 263,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.53.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 11,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $174,464.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,512 shares in the company, valued at $258,247.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total transaction of $1,198,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 425,232 shares of company stock valued at $6,960,743 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $14.02 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $8.28 and a fifty-two week high of $16.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.17. The firm has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.23.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.56%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

