Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $5.83 Million Position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 46.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 151,365 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,729 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Teradata were worth $5,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lynrock Lake LP increased its stake in shares of Teradata by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 4,849,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,959,000 after buying an additional 806,709 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Teradata by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,536,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,331 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Teradata by 2.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,792,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,614,000 after acquiring an additional 67,900 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Teradata in the first quarter valued at about $107,008,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Teradata by 20.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,578,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,825,000 after acquiring an additional 269,507 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Teradata from $27.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Teradata from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Summit Insights restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teradata in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.44.

In other Teradata news, CRO Todd Cione sold 48,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.12, for a total transaction of $2,228,472.28. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 309,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,251,541.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Mark Culhane sold 3,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total value of $191,597.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 270,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,078,580.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:TDC opened at $49.05 on Friday. Teradata Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.99 and a fifty-two week high of $59.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 47.52, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.42.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.25. Teradata had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $491.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Teradata’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Teradata Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hybrid cloud analytics software provider. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data warehouse and analytics platform.

