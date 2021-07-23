Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $6.38 Million Stake in 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) by 2,641.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 245,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 236,183 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in 360 DigiTech were worth $6,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 402.7% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 964,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,096,000 after purchasing an additional 772,935 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 360 DigiTech in the first quarter valued at about $1,244,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 32.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 129,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after acquiring an additional 31,784 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 104.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 9,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of 360 DigiTech in the first quarter valued at about $4,022,000. 49.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on QFIN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised 360 DigiTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. TheStreet downgraded 360 DigiTech from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on 360 DigiTech from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ QFIN opened at $28.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.55. 360 DigiTech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.67 and a twelve month high of $45.00.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $8.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $3.71. The firm had revenue of $549.35 million for the quarter. 360 DigiTech had a return on equity of 52.31% and a net margin of 33.47%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that 360 DigiTech, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

360 DigiTech, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a digital consumer finance platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. Its platform provides online consumer finance products to the borrowers funded by institutional funding partners. The company also provides incremental credit assessment, collection, and other services, as well as guarantee for defaulted loans.

