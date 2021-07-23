Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $6.65 Million Stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 49.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,376 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $6,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of YUMC. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum China in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Yum China during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new stake in shares of Yum China during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Yum China during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Yum China by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE YUMC opened at $65.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.80. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.81 and a 52-week high of $69.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.35.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. Yum China had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Yum China’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Yum China’s payout ratio is presently 31.37%.

In related news, insider Johnson Huang sold 6,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $418,572.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,196,348. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

YUMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Yum China from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Yum China in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.45.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

