Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 47,729 Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 46.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,365 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,729 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Teradata were worth $5,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. P.A.W. Capital Corp bought a new position in Teradata in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Teradata in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Teradata in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Teradata by 165.2% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,891 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Teradata during the first quarter worth about $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Teradata from $27.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Teradata from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Summit Insights restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teradata in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teradata presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.44.

In other Teradata news, CRO Todd Cione sold 48,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.12, for a total transaction of $2,228,472.28. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 309,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,251,541.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Mark Culhane sold 3,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total value of $191,597.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 270,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,078,580.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Teradata stock opened at $49.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.42. Teradata Co. has a 52-week low of $17.99 and a 52-week high of $59.58. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.52, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.25. Teradata had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $491.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Teradata’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Teradata Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hybrid cloud analytics software provider. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data warehouse and analytics platform.

