Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Stock Position in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 140.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,776 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,045 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $6,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 101.8% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 15,592 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 7,864 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 281,579 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $24,605,000 after purchasing an additional 6,553 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 66.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,013 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 11,616 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 18.8% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 61,196 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,464,000 after purchasing an additional 9,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,811,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

COLM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $110.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Columbia Sportswear presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.14.

NASDAQ:COLM opened at $97.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.06. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.94, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.86. Columbia Sportswear has a 1-year low of $73.11 and a 1-year high of $114.98.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.51. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $625.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.33 million. On average, analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.20%.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.