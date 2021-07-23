Curran Financial Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Curran Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 447,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,505,000 after buying an additional 26,190 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $275,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 101,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,514,000 after buying an additional 8,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $283,000. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Pinnacle Financial Partners stock traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.32. The stock had a trading volume of 6,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,791. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.08. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $32.80 and a one year high of $96.52.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.24. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 34.35% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $331.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.74%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

