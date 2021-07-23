Curran Financial Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Curran Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,726 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,262 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Communication Services ETF accounts for 3.7% of Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $5,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOX. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,048,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,074,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,709,000 after purchasing an additional 121,764 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,709,000. Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,417,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 547,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,171,000 after purchasing an additional 55,719 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOX traded up $3.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $146.54. The company had a trading volume of 726 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,231. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.65. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a one year low of $96.58 and a one year high of $146.00.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

