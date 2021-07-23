Curran Financial Partners LLC Has $1.19 Million Stock Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Curran Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 94.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,823 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,732 shares during the quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,357,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 158.7% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,778,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,187,000 after buying an additional 171,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.10. The stock had a trading volume of 194,072 shares. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $67.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.45.

