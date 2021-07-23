Curran Financial Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Curran Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,892 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,609 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 1.5% of Curran Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,369,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,864,000 after purchasing an additional 485,776 shares during the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 286,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,936,000 after purchasing an additional 18,551 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 16,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,787,000. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 77,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,902,000 after purchasing an additional 27,227 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VXUS traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.97. 44,391 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,234,797. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $50.69 and a 52-week high of $67.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.515 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st.

