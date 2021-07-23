CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $22.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 13.99% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company. CVB’s principal business is to serve as a holding company for the Bank, Community, Ventures, and for other banking or banking related subsidiaries which the Company may establish or acquire. Through its network of banking offices, the Bank emphasizes personalized service combined with offering a full range of banking and trust services to businesses, professionals and individuals located in the service areas of its offices. “

CVBF stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.30. 381,448 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,782. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. CVB Financial has a twelve month low of $15.57 and a twelve month high of $25.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.24.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. CVB Financial had a net margin of 44.44% and a return on equity of 10.61%. On average, equities research analysts expect that CVB Financial will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,053,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,984,000 after buying an additional 239,899 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after buying an additional 31,000 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,621,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,906,000 after buying an additional 23,900 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of CVB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $263,000. 69.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

