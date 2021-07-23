CyberArk Software Ltd. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.26) Per Share, Colliers Securities Forecasts (NASDAQ:CYBR)

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) – Stock analysts at Colliers Securities increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CyberArk Software in a research report issued on Monday, July 19th. Colliers Securities analyst C. Trebnick now expects that the technology company will earn ($0.26) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.31). Colliers Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for CyberArk Software’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.65) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.42. CyberArk Software had a positive return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $112.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on CyberArk Software from $176.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on CyberArk Software from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.00.

CYBR opened at $144.21 on Wednesday. CyberArk Software has a 1-year low of $95.12 and a 1-year high of $169.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -236.41 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.34.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYBR. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in CyberArk Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,378,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 47,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,130,000 after buying an additional 15,015 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,233,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in CyberArk Software by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 116,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,082,000 after buying an additional 4,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CyberArk Software by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 195,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,184,000 after acquiring an additional 9,251 shares during the period. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

Featured Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.