CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $161.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.64% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “CyberArk is benefiting from rising demand for cyber security solutions owing to the long list of data breaches. Increasing demand for privileged access security on the back of digital transformation and cloud migration strategies remain a key growth driver. Moreover, strong presence across verticals such as banking, healthcare, government and utilities, are safeguarding CyberArk from negative effects of the coronavirus outbreak. Nonetheless, the mix toward software-as-a-service and subscription-based solutions is negatively impacting top-line results. Although the business model would help it generate stable revenues and expand margins in the long run, the company’s revenues and earnings are likely to remain under pressure until the transition completes. Moreover, increased sales & marketing expenses are likely to dampen its margins.”

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reduced their target price on CyberArk Software from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on CyberArk Software from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wedbush reduced their target price on CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Colliers Securities raised CyberArk Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.00.

Shares of CyberArk Software stock opened at $144.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $132.54. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 1,175.08 and a beta of 1.29. CyberArk Software has a one year low of $95.12 and a one year high of $169.70.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.42. CyberArk Software had a positive return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $112.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CyberArk Software will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYBR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter worth $82,474,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the first quarter valued at $35,280,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the first quarter valued at $33,786,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 48.9% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 613,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,315,000 after purchasing an additional 201,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 148.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 307,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,723,000 after purchasing an additional 183,473 shares in the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

