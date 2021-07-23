CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its position in CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) by 157.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,694 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.08% of CymaBay Therapeutics worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 117.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 890,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 480,443 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 238,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 91,471 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,156,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,252,000 after purchasing an additional 117,409 shares during the period. CM Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $681,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. 80.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBAY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics from $20.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised CymaBay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.92.

Shares of CBAY stock opened at $4.20 on Friday. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.42 and a 12-month high of $9.06. The stock has a market cap of $289.78 million, a P/E ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.43.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts forecast that CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

