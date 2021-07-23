Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Price Target Increased to $54.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $37.00 to $54.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $25.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cytokinetics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.36.

Shares of NASDAQ CYTK opened at $30.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.98 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 12.05 and a current ratio of 12.05. Cytokinetics has a 1-year low of $14.71 and a 1-year high of $31.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.14.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $6.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 213.63% and a negative net margin of 230.55%. Analysts expect that Cytokinetics will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cytokinetics news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total transaction of $129,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandford D. Smith sold 11,965 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total transaction of $345,429.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 72,703 shares of company stock worth $1,745,473. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYTK. PFM Health Sciences LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,181,000. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,282,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,616,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,927,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $277,433,000 after acquiring an additional 316,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 256.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 362,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,428,000 after acquiring an additional 260,794 shares in the last quarter.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

