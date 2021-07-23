CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. is an oncology focused biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing Probody(TM) therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline focuses areas consist of Precision cancer immunotherapy and Probody drug conjugates. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CTMX. Jefferies Financial Group raised CytomX Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays downgraded CytomX Therapeutics from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued an overweight rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.60.

NASDAQ:CTMX opened at $5.63 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.88. CytomX Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.61 and a 52-week high of $10.05. The firm has a market cap of $366.01 million, a P/E ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 0.69.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.32 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 80.13% and a negative net margin of 90.87%. On average, equities analysts predict that CytomX Therapeutics will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sean A. Mccarthy sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total value of $704,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,256.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 3,908.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,908 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CytomX Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in CytomX Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CytomX Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 139.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 6,667 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

