D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Buys 17,661 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 134,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,661 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $36,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FLT. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLT opened at $254.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $214.88 and a 1 year high of $295.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $264.13. The stock has a market cap of $21.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.44.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $608.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.61 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 31.73% and a return on equity of 28.76%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current year.

FLT has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $267.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. increased their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.00.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

