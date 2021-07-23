D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Cuts Holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 30.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 445,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 193,457 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $39,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the first quarter worth $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 269.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 80.2% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 87.7% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the first quarter worth $35,000. 21.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TRI shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. CIBC lifted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.40.

TRI opened at $103.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 1-year low of $68.09 and a 1-year high of $104.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.57.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 98.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.30%.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

