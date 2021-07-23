D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 267.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 449,432 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 327,211 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $31,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Mercury Systems by 15.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,879,000 after buying an additional 7,934 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Mercury Systems by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 95,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,386,000 after buying an additional 3,564 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Mercury Systems by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 26,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,363,000 after buying an additional 4,202 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Mercury Systems by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 402,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,484,000 after purchasing an additional 4,674 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Mercury Systems news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total transaction of $52,313.31. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,478 shares in the company, valued at $619,008.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MRCY shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Mercury Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 target price (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Mercury Systems from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Mercury Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.25.

MRCY opened at $65.93 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.00. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $52.40 and a one year high of $88.96.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $256.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.28 million. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 8.01%. Mercury Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company that serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

