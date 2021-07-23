D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Purchases 796,923 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 3,640.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 818,811 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 796,923 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $28,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.2% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 26,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.5% during the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 69,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 17.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 13.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 3.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.79% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $35.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.67 and a 12 month high of $37.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.57. The stock has a market cap of $50.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.69.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This is a positive change from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.57%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KDP. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.43.

In other news, insider Justin Whitmore acquired 8,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.18 per share, for a total transaction of $322,580.88. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 73,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,662,015.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 111,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $4,017,562.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 691,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,894,034.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment offers Keurig single serve brewers and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

