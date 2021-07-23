D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Sells 1,268,792 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. decreased its position in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 47.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,411,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,268,792 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 0.36% of NiSource worth $34,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NI. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in NiSource during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NiSource during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in NiSource during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tobam bought a new stake in NiSource during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in NiSource during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NI. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of NiSource from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. TheStreet cut shares of NiSource from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of NiSource in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of NiSource from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

In other news, COO Pablo Vegas sold 5,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total transaction of $132,123.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 101,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,484,036.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Daniel A. Creekmur sold 2,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total transaction of $59,546.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,463.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 11,692 shares of company stock valued at $293,910 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NI opened at $24.88 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.30. NiSource Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.09 and a fifty-two week high of $26.60. The company has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 11.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. NiSource’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

NiSource Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas services and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

