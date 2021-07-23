D4t4 Solutions (LON:D4T4) Trading 5.3% Higher

D4t4 Solutions Plc (LON:D4T4)’s stock price traded up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 350 ($4.57) and last traded at GBX 347.50 ($4.54). 69,522 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 73,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 330 ($4.31).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on shares of D4t4 Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

The stock has a market cap of £138.78 million and a PE ratio of 51.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 351.20.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.58%. This is a boost from D4t4 Solutions’s previous dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. D4t4 Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.40%.

D4t4 Solutions Company Profile (LON:D4T4)

D4t4 Solutions Plc provides digital data collection, customer data management, and analytics solutions. It offers Celebrus, a customer data platform software product that captures customer data from various digital channels to deliver artificial intelligence, customer insight and analytics, personalization, decisioning, and customer relationship management.

