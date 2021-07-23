DA Davidson Weighs in on PacWest Bancorp’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PACW)

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 21st. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.15 per share for the quarter.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 39.30% and a return on equity of 13.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $34.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.38.

Shares of PacWest Bancorp stock opened at $40.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.49. PacWest Bancorp has a 52-week low of $15.62 and a 52-week high of $46.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

In other PacWest Bancorp news, EVP James Pieczynski sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $654,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,036.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 21.8% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 192.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

