Daren Shaw Sells 500 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Stock

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Director Daren Shaw sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.37, for a total transaction of $43,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,982,607.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Daren Shaw also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 16th, Daren Shaw sold 1,500 shares of The Ensign Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total transaction of $131,280.00.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Daren Shaw sold 375 shares of The Ensign Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $33,465.00.

Shares of The Ensign Group stock opened at $84.81 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.01. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.47 and a 52-week high of $98.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 21.34%. The company had revenue of $627.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.25 million. Equities analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.0525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.14%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Ensign Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.14.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in The Ensign Group by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. 86.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment involves in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services.

