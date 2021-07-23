Datto (NYSE:MSP) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP)’s share price traded down 2.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $27.00 and last traded at $27.02. 5,345 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 221,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.70.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.89.

Datto (NYSE:MSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The investment management company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $144.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.00 million. Datto’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Datto Holding Corp. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Austin Williams Mcchord sold 68,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total transaction of $1,897,714.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael Glenn Fass sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total transaction of $470,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 279,469 shares of company stock valued at $7,614,966.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Datto during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datto during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Datto by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Datto during the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datto during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. 86.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Datto (NYSE:MSP)

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

