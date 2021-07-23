Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.14.

DCPH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 170.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 8,556.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DCPH traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.04. 1,201 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284,473. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.79. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $31.77 and a 12-month high of $68.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 1.52.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.02. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 379.54% and a negative return on equity of 45.63%. The business had revenue of $25.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.35 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 40474.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -4.56 EPS for the current year.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

