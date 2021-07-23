DeepBrain Chain (DBC) Hits Market Capitalization of $19.33 Million

DeepBrain Chain (CURRENCY:DBC) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 23rd. One DeepBrain Chain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DeepBrain Chain has a total market cap of $19.33 million and approximately $326,849.00 worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DeepBrain Chain has traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003091 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001817 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003090 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00039127 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003090 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00048542 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

DeepBrain Chain Profile

DBC is a coin. Its launch date was December 12th, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,200,000,000 coins. The official website for DeepBrain Chain is www.deepbrainchain.org . DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @DeepBrainChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeepBrain Chain is an NEO-based artificial intelligence platform that will leverage the blockchain technology to implement a decentralized, low-cost, and AI computing platform. By using the blockchain technology the platform's AI will be powered by the computational power of the network mining nodes. Furthermore, the mining nodes will be incentivized using the Smart Contracts feature. The DeepBrain Chain token (DBC) will be used to reward the network miners. “

DeepBrain Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepBrain Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepBrain Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepBrain Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

