Delek US (NYSE:DK) Shares Gap Up to $16.22

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.22, but opened at $16.80. Delek US shares last traded at $16.99, with a volume of 341 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DK shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Delek US from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. upped their price target on shares of Delek US from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Delek US from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Delek US from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Delek US has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.43.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 2.09.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 31.18% and a negative net margin of 4.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.74) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Delek US news, CAO Nilah Staskus sold 1,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total value of $27,031.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DK. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Delek US by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 313,291 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,034,000 after buying an additional 71,491 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Delek US by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 104,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after buying an additional 5,149 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Delek US by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 245,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,938,000 after buying an additional 28,468 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Delek US by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,869 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Delek US by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,021 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

