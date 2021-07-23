Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Stock Position Raised by Homrich & Berg

Homrich & Berg raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,790 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $2,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DAL. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 107.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,886,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $397,556,000 after acquiring an additional 5,130,847 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,931,000. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 6,005.8% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,501,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476,773 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 8,606,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $415,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,143,000. 63.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $41.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $26.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 1.43. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $24.38 and a one year high of $52.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.66.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 398.80% and a negative net margin of 36.37%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was up 385.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($4.43) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.25 per share, for a total transaction of $114,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DAL shares. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. MKM Partners began coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Delta Air Lines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $78.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Delta Air Lines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.81.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

