Dent (DENT) Trading Up 4% This Week

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. One Dent coin can now be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Dent has traded up 4% against the US dollar. Dent has a market cap of $202.61 million and $40.61 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003106 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00047805 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002700 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003108 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00014170 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $272.26 or 0.00845427 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006095 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Dent Profile

Dent is a coin. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,610,710,274 coins. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dent is www.dentwireless.com . The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data. It's based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing mobile data to be sold, bought or donated through an automated bidding process much like currencies or goods. The data packages are smart contracts in Ethereum. The DENT token is required to purchase mobile data within the Dent platform. “

Dent Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using US dollars.

