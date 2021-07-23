DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DermTech Inc. markets and develops products which facilitate early detection of skin cancers, assess inflammatory diseases and customize drug treatments. DermTech Inc., formerly known as Constellation Alpha Capital Corp., is based in La Jolla, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of DermTech in a research report on Friday, May 14th. BTIG Research began coverage on DermTech in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.17.

Shares of DMTK stock opened at $36.17 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.43. DermTech has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $84.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -17.14 and a beta of 0.82.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). DermTech had a negative net margin of 631.63% and a negative return on equity of 38.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. Research analysts expect that DermTech will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DermTech news, Director Enrico Picozza sold 94,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total transaction of $3,479,028.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $514,220. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Dobak sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total value of $513,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 459,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,882,298.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 222,203 shares of company stock valued at $8,897,960 in the last quarter. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DMTK. Iszo Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of DermTech by 283.6% during the 1st quarter. Iszo Capital Management LP now owns 1,822,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,372 shares in the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of DermTech during the 1st quarter worth about $40,632,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of DermTech by 116.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 962,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,889,000 after purchasing an additional 518,695 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of DermTech by 152.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 778,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,528,000 after purchasing an additional 470,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of DermTech during the 1st quarter worth about $20,139,000. 69.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

