Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates €83.00 Price Target for Krones (ETR:KRN)

Krones (ETR:KRN) has been given a €83.00 ($97.65) target price by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 0.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on shares of Krones and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Metzler set a €77.00 ($90.59) price objective on shares of Krones and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Krones in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Independent Research set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on shares of Krones and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €119.00 ($140.00) price objective on shares of Krones in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €84.44 ($99.35).

KRN stock opened at €82.85 ($97.47) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €77.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.29, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Krones has a 12 month low of €48.26 ($56.78) and a 12 month high of €82.90 ($97.53). The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.55.

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the fields of process, filling, and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

