Dev Protocol (DEV) Trading Up 5.2% Over Last 7 Days

Dev Protocol (CURRENCY:DEV) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 22nd. Dev Protocol has a total market cap of $3.28 million and approximately $115,753.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Dev Protocol has traded up 5.2% against the US dollar. One Dev Protocol coin can now be purchased for $2.93 or 0.00009056 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003985 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00007731 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.70 or 0.00252288 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Dev Protocol

DEV is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,800,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,005 coins. Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dev Protocol’s official website is devprtcl.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

Buying and Selling Dev Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dev Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dev Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dev Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

