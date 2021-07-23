DEX (DEX) Trading Down 27.7% Over Last 7 Days

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 23rd. One DEX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, DEX has traded 27.7% lower against the dollar. DEX has a total market capitalization of $159,019.44 and approximately $3,328.00 worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DEX alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003085 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00048961 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002820 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003089 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00014689 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $281.74 or 0.00868951 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006081 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000345 BTC.

DEX Coin Profile

DEX is a coin. DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 coins and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 coins. DEX’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr . DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEX is a mining exchange token made by Coinbit, a token designed to overcome the problems of existing mining exchange tokens and to raise the sustainability and return profits to users. “

Buying and Selling DEX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.