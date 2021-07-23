DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $456.62

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $456.62 and last traded at $455.80, with a volume of 1297 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $450.89.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DXCM. Barclays began coverage on DexCom in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $468.00 price objective on shares of DexCom in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on DexCom from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on DexCom in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $438.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DexCom from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $380.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. DexCom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $466.00.

Get DexCom alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $403.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.24 billion, a PE ratio of 88.41 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.67 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 25.36%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DexCom news, SVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 1,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.79, for a total transaction of $518,348.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew K. Balo sold 2,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $896,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,524 shares of company stock worth $26,716,632 in the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in DexCom by 141.2% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 82 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in DexCom by 53.7% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in DexCom by 58.3% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its position in DexCom by 100.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 100 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

About DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

See Also: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.