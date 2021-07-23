Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target Increased to $112.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $102.00 to $112.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $96.96.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Shares of FANG stock opened at $78.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a PE ratio of -3.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.74. Diamondback Energy has a fifty-two week low of $23.63 and a fifty-two week high of $102.53.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.57. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 129.92% and a positive return on equity of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.63%.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $447,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,637,157.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total transaction of $98,758.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,943 shares in the company, valued at $5,920,362.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 66,100 shares of company stock worth $5,646,258. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 395 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 241.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 512 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 579 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.