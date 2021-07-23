Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) PT Raised to $104.00 at KeyCorp

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its price target boosted by research analysts at KeyCorp from $102.00 to $104.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential upside of 32.20% from the company’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q2 2022 earnings at $3.57 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.52 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $3.45 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on FANG. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and upped their price target for the company from $92.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.96.

FANG opened at $78.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.74. The company has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.77. Diamondback Energy has a 1-year low of $23.63 and a 1-year high of $102.53.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.18 million. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 129.92% and a positive return on equity of 5.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,100 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total transaction of $98,758.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,920,362.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 66,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,646,258. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,851,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 231,455 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $11,203,000 after acquiring an additional 4,077 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 80,515 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,897,000 after acquiring an additional 12,382 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,724 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 4,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

