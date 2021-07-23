Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Receives $25.93 Consensus PT from Analysts

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.93.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DGII shares. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Digi International from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Digi International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

DGII opened at $19.57 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.41. The company has a market capitalization of $665.97 million, a PE ratio of 69.93, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 4.12. Digi International has a twelve month low of $11.24 and a twelve month high of $25.60.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $77.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.01 million. Digi International had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 3.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Digi International will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DGII. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Digi International by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 308,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,826,000 after purchasing an additional 13,788 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Digi International by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after buying an additional 8,912 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Digi International by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Digi International by 56.2% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 40,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 14,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in Digi International by 136.0% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Digi International

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

