DigitalBridge Group (DBRG) vs. Its Rivals Critical Contrast

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE: DBRG) is one of 284 publicly-traded companies in the “Real estate investment trusts” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare DigitalBridge Group to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.7% of DigitalBridge Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.6% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are held by institutional investors. 9.6% of DigitalBridge Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.9% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares DigitalBridge Group and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio DigitalBridge Group $1.24 billion -$2.68 billion -1.89 DigitalBridge Group Competitors $734.61 million $18.76 million 18.67

DigitalBridge Group has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its rivals. DigitalBridge Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

DigitalBridge Group has a beta of 1.94, suggesting that its stock price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DigitalBridge Group’s rivals have a beta of 1.18, suggesting that their average stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares DigitalBridge Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DigitalBridge Group -192.01% -41.20% -12.51% DigitalBridge Group Competitors 9.57% 1.34% 1.05%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for DigitalBridge Group and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DigitalBridge Group 0 0 0 0 N/A DigitalBridge Group Competitors 3411 13627 13310 314 2.34

As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies have a potential downside of 0.46%. Given DigitalBridge Group’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe DigitalBridge Group has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

DigitalBridge Group rivals beat DigitalBridge Group on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About DigitalBridge Group

Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment firm with a heritage of identifying and capitalizing on key secular trends in real estate. The Company manages an approximately $47 billion portfolio of real assets on behalf of its shareholders and limited partners, including over $23 billion in digital real estate investments through Digital Colony, its digital infrastructure platform. Colony Capital, structured as a REIT, is headquartered in Los Angeles with key offices in Boca Raton, New York, and London, and has over 350 employees across 20 locations in 11 countries.

