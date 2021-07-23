Digiwage Price Up 7% Over Last Week (WAGE)

Digiwage (CURRENCY:WAGE) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 23rd. During the last week, Digiwage has traded 7% higher against the dollar. One Digiwage coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Digiwage has a total market cap of $41,662.05 and $2.00 worth of Digiwage was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000168 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000033 BTC.

WAGE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Digiwage’s total supply is 55,062,329 coins and its circulating supply is 47,062,308 coins. The Reddit community for Digiwage is /r/Digiwage and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Digiwage’s official Twitter account is @digiwage and its Facebook page is accessible here. Digiwage’s official website is coin.digiwage.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Digiwage is a POS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. Digiwage team aims to create a decentralized workplace hub for developers, entrepreneurs, block-chain enthusiasts, startups and resources where each of them find solutions corresponding to their current projects or kick start new projects. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digiwage directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digiwage should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digiwage using one of the exchanges listed above.

