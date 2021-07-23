Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $115.29 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) will post sales of $115.29 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Dime Community Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $109.10 million to $121.48 million. Dime Community Bancshares posted sales of $42.68 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 170.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dime Community Bancshares will report full year sales of $400.52 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $397.50 million to $403.54 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $413.62 million, with estimates ranging from $401.94 million to $425.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Dime Community Bancshares.

Get Dime Community Bancshares alerts:

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $70.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.77 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 11.64%.

DCOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James raised shares of Dime Community Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Dime Community Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $38.50 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Dime Community Bancshares has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.83.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Dime Community Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $110,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,638 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 30.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,239 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock traded up $0.36 on Tuesday, hitting $31.20. 2,210 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,427. Dime Community Bancshares has a one year low of $16.51 and a one year high of $35.87. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 19th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, demand deposits, and other time deposits.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dime Community Bancshares (DCOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dime Community Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dime Community Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.