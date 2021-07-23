Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stake in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,475,948 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,379 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Change Healthcare were worth $32,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHNG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Change Healthcare by 3,673.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,247,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,471,000 after buying an additional 9,975,953 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Change Healthcare by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,899,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,719,000 after buying an additional 49,424 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in Change Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,043,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Change Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,037,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Change Healthcare by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,924,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,623,000 after buying an additional 81,628 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Change Healthcare alerts:

NASDAQ CHNG opened at $22.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of -65.65, a PEG ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Change Healthcare Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $24.21.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $855.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.30 million. Change Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 11.82% and a negative net margin of 3.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Change Healthcare

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology company, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Change Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Change Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.