Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $31.30 Million Holdings in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 563,471 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,257 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Vericel were worth $31,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Vericel in the first quarter valued at about $1,969,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Vericel by 2.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 58,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vericel during the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Vericel by 12.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,537,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,415,000 after buying an additional 165,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vericel by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 105,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after buying an additional 30,861 shares in the last quarter.

VCEL stock opened at $52.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 660.58 and a beta of 2.08. Vericel Co. has a 12 month low of $14.45 and a 12 month high of $68.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.83.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $34.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.04 million. Vericel had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Vericel Co. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Michael Halpin sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total value of $1,070,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Sean C. Flynn sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total transaction of $511,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,448 shares of company stock valued at $2,509,079. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VCEL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vericel in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Vericel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Vericel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Vericel presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.25.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

