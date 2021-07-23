Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $32.10 Million Position in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,115,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,541 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.48% of DiamondRock Hospitality worth $32,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 1.4% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 127,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 55,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 0.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 211,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC grew its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 9.3% during the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 29,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 29.6% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 11,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares during the period.

NYSE DRH opened at $9.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.77. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 1 year low of $4.43 and a 1 year high of $11.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.95.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.67). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 30.71% and a negative net margin of 262.15%. The firm had revenue of $72.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.26 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.70.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

