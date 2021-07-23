Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $35.18 Million Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 141,619 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,745 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Workday were worth $35,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Workday by 89.1% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in shares of Workday by 558.8% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Workday by 489.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Workday during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Workday during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities upped their price target on Workday from $296.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Workday in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.65.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $237.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $233.02. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $174.52 and a one year high of $282.77. The firm has a market cap of $58.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -335.09 and a beta of 1.28.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.14. Workday had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. As a group, research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 4,305 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.43, for a total transaction of $974,781.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 108,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.29, for a total value of $25,187,481.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 135,039 shares of company stock worth $31,158,013. Insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

