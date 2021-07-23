Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 304,407 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 974 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.36% of Guidewire Software worth $30,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Circle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Marcus Ryu sold 3,118 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $351,117.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,058 shares in the company, valued at $2,146,121.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 3,134 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total value of $353,107.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 5,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,107.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,133 shares of company stock valued at $915,349 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GWRE shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Guidewire Software in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research increased their target price on Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Guidewire Software from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.57.

GWRE stock opened at $114.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -357.77 and a beta of 1.31. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.76 and a 1 year high of $134.21.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $164.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.18 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 0.65% and a negative net margin of 3.52%. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

