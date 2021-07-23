Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.50 Per Share

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 21st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. This is a positive change from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44.

Discover Financial Services has raised its dividend payment by 35.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $123.96 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $48.36 and a twelve month high of $127.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $119.71.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $1.87. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 36.50% and a return on equity of 48.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.20) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 13.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DFS shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $132.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Monday, April 26th. raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Discover Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.39.

In other news, EVP Diane E. Offereins sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total transaction of $1,710,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,988,588.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 9,970 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total transaction of $1,059,811.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,874,564.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,794 shares of company stock valued at $3,213,580. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

